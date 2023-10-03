Joseph Baena celebrates his 26th birthday in a Speedo

Joseph Baena is celebrating entering his late 20’s. The athlete and actor revealed that he spent his birthday participating in the Malibu Triathlon, showing off his hard work while in a Speedo.

Baena shared his birthday post on Instagram, where he shared a clip of himself running out of the water, exhausted after completing the triathlon. “Twenty Six? More like Twenty SICK!” he captioned the post. “Here’s your POV of me running into my late twenties.” He shared a photo of himself participating in the event on Saturday, showing off his muscles and proudly holding on to his badge.

“Completed my first triathlon today!” he wrote. “What a great experience it was to compete with such amazing athletes. With my birthday coming up I wanted to challenge myself in a new way, I feel like I did really well and I’m proud of myself for going the distance. I truly believe that if you have muscles, you should be able to use them!” The post also contained a video of himself running, and another one of himself in a bathing suit getting ready to complete his swimming portion.

Joseph Baena’s acting career

Baena has often discussed his acting career. While he’s also a real estate agent, an athlete, and an influencer, his acting career is also taking off. Baena has a new acting project lined up titled “Gunner,” which co-stars Luke Hemsworth and Morgan Freeman. He’s playing a deputy sheriff, with him sharing a photo of himself in costume on his Instagram. “Deputy Wally reporting for duty!” he captioned the post.

