Arnold Schwarzenegger shares a hilarious post about subscribing to his newsletter

Arnold Schwarzenegger is ready to change your life. The former governor of California shared a hilarious video on Instagram showing what you can look like if you subscribe to his newsletter. In the clip, there is a ripped, 6-pack-tanned man riding a horse. “1 week after subscribing to Arnold’s daily email ( I subscribed twice)” it said.



The actor, who is on a new Netflix series used his famous quote from Predator, “Do It Now! Kill Me, I’m Here, Do It!” in the caption, writing, “Subscribe. Do it now. Link in my bio.” According to the website the name of the newsletter is “The Pump Daily,” which “simplifies nutrition, fitness, and wellness.”

“For more than 50 years, I’ve been on a fitness crusade to help people be healthier. Despite the rising interest in wellness, we are less healthy than ever. It’s time for more honesty, and fewer gimmicks,” the Terminator star wrote. “The Pump Daily is a way for anyone to access health tips that will make you a little better every day.”



The 75-year-old has been sharing some pretty great content online. The Mr. Olympia winner also has a TikTok account. On Saturday, he shared an incredible video at his home with his donkey, dogs, and duck friends.



@arnoldschnitzel The animal kingdom is growing. Subscribe to my newsletter at the link in my bio. ♬ What A Wonderful World - Louis Armstrong



Schwarzenegger held on to his donkey as he watched ducks swim in his pool. His furry dog friends stalked nearby. “The animal kingdom is growing,” he wrote in the caption. “Subscribe to my newsletter at the link in my bio.”