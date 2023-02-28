Arnold Schwarzenegger is back on a new Netflix series

Arnold Schwarzenegger is back, this time in a Netflix TV show. Schwarzenegger stars in “Fubar,” a new action-comedy series where he plays a father whose relationship with his daughter is tested since they’re both CIA operatives. This marks Schwarzenegger’s first role in a TV series.

Schwarzenegger revealed his involvement in a statement, sharing why people will love the new show. “Everywhere I go, people ask me when I’m going to do another big action comedy like ‘True Lies.’ Well, here it is,” he said. “‘Fubar’ will kick your ass and make you laugh — and not just for two hours. You get a whole season.”

The eight-episode series finds the father and daughter duo teaming up after discovering that their whole relationship was built around lies. It co-stars Monica Barbaro, Jay Baruchel, Gabriel Luna, and more.

The series was developed by Nick Santora, who previously worked on “Prison Break.” He talked about why he wanted Schwarzenegger for the role, claiming that one great lure were his comedy chops. “The thing I always marveled at was how Schwarzenegger could be funny while still kicking ass,” Santora said in a statement. “That’s why I wanted ‘Fubar’ to be a hysterical, CIA-spy comedy mixed with heart-stopping action! And it is all that — and more.”

The teaser shows off Schwarzenegger smoking a cigar, pulling various bad ass looking stunts and saying the most famous lines of his career: “I’m back.”

“Fubar” premieres this May 25th.