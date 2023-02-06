Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in an accident that left a biker injured

Arnold Schwarzenegger was reportedly involved in a car accident that sent a bicyclist to the Emergency Room. Schwarzenegger wasn’t found at fault for the incident, with authorities determining that he couldn’t have avoided the crash.

TMZ reports that the accident occurred in the western area of Los Angeles and that it took place on Sunday morning. Law enforcement sources claimed that a woman was driving her bike and made a left turn in front of Arnold’s vehicle before he was able to hit the brakes. While he wasn’t driving very fast, the woman complained of some pain following the collision, which is why she was taken to the ER. She’s now in stable condition and there’s no crime suspected.

Schwarzenegger stayed on the scene for a while, waiting until the woman was taken to the hospital and speaking with the police. He reportedly grabbed the woman’s bike, attached it to his car, and took it to a bike shop to have it repaired.

About a year ago, Schwarzenegger was involved in another car accident that involved multiple vehicles and that was much more serious. While he was fine, a woman in the collision was injured. Per authorities, Schwarzenegger was inside a Yukon that hit a Prius, with his car’s airbags deploying. His truck reportedly rolled up atop of the Prius, and there was a third car involved in the crash.

“He is fine, his only concern right now is for the woman who was injured,” said a representative at the time to People.