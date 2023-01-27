Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ex-wife Maria Shriver honors Kobe Bryant three years after his dead

It feels like yesterday when the world learned about the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gigi, in a helicopter crash that also killed seven other passengers. Three years later, family, fans, and friends took to social media to remember and honor their legacy not only in the sports industry but also as loving human beings that died too soon.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ex-wife Maria Shriver, was among the group of Bryant’s close friends who penned a beautiful message, reminding everyone how proud the basketball legend was to be a girl dad.

©GettyImages



Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers kisses his daughter, Gianna, as daughter Natalia stands by his side after the Lakers defeated the Orlando Magic 99-86 in Game Five of the 2009 NBA Finals on June 14, 2009 at Amway Arena in Orlando, Florida

“I know Kobe Bryant is and always will be a basketball legend, but when I think of him, this is the image that comes to mind. He was the ultimate girl dad. He made it something to be — to honor, to be proud of,” she began. “That alone changes lives. It changes men. It changes how girls grow up. I find it so inspiring that men now claim this mantle. They honor the title. They are the title.”

“Today, on the 3rd anniversary of their passing, I’m thinking about the Bryants and the families of the other beautiful souls who went to heaven today,” she added. “Their families are mourning. Today is a day of grief, no doubt. Go gentle out there in the world; so many among us are grieving. Let us be reminded to hold space, to have compassion. #abovethenoise”

©GettyImages



Artist Dan Medina’s bronze sculpture depicting Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna Bryant, and the names of those who died in a helicopter crash in 2020 is seen during a one-day temporary memorial display in Calabasas, California, on January 26, 2022.

In 2020 a helicopter crash killed Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant, 13-year-old Payton Chester, Sarah Chester, 46, 14-year-old Alyssa Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, 46, John Altobelli, 56, Christina Mauser, 38, and pilot Ara Zobayan, 50.

According to TMZ Sports, smoke was seen from the aircraft amid foggy conditions before crashing into a hillside. The publication also reported that they were heading to basketball practice at Mamba Academy nearby Thousand Oaks.

The former Los Angeles Laker’s player retired in 2016 and is survived by his wife Vanessa Bryant and their three other daughters, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri.