Arnold Schwarzenegger is involved in car accident, is ‘fine’ according to authorities

Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a car accident with multiple vehicles. According to reports, Schwarzenegger was ‘fine,’ but a woman was injured.

“He is fine, his only concern right now is for the woman who was injured,” said a representative to People Magazine. The rep shared some details of the accident, including that it took place on Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue, and that Schwarzenegger was inside a Yukon that hit a Prius. The impact between the two was significant enough that the Yukon’s airbags were deployed.

While Schwarzenegger was not injured, the crash was serious. Per TMZ, his car ended up rolling up on top of the Prius, involving a third vehicle in the crash. According to an eye witness, the scene looked like a stunt in a movie as it occurred this past Friday, January 22nd, at 4PM.

A further look into the accident shows that, as of this writing, no one has been arrested and no alcohol or drugs are suspected to have been involved in the crash. The police told reporters that the Prius was making a U-Turn on a red arrow signal when the Yukon crashed into it and rolled on top of it.

On late December, Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver finalized their divorce after 10 years separated. The proceedings were overseen by a private judge and supposedly took so long to resolve due to “lack of motivation” from both parties and complicated property settlement agreements.