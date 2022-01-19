Joseph Baena says Arnold Schwarzenegger loves to hear everything about his life

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph Baena recently joined the Unwaxed podcast where he opened up about their realtionship. Hosted by Sylvester Stallone’s daughters Sophia and Sistine Stallone the 24-year-old admitted to being “nervous” about his famous dad thinking “bad about him.” But after spending time together, he explained they are “so close” and Arnold loves to hear everything about his life, especially the drama.

Joseph is pretty much Arnold’s twin physically and they obviously have a lot of things (like working out) in common, so it’s no surprise they are close. Joseph’s existence came into light a decade ago when the Los Angeles Times revealed that Maria Shriver separated from Arnold after she learned he fathered a child with their housekeeper Mildred Baena.

Since then, Arnold has proudly shared his relationship with his ripped son and has been there for his milestones. Joseph told the Stallone sisters, “I also have to point out that with my relationship with my dad it took a little while for me and him to get really close and just [feel] like I can joke around with him and talk about anything,” per PEOPLE.

The real estate agent grew up with his mother and admitted that he was nervous his dad would judge his partying ways. “I grew up with my mom and I was always nervous and I didn‘t want him to think bad of me and be like, ‘what the heck is this guy doing? He‘s just partying all the time,’” Baena explained. “Now it‘s like awesome. I’m so close to my dad and we joke about everything.”

As for some of the topics they discuss? Joseph said that his dad has a special interest in the “drama” in his life. “He‘s like, ‘Tell me everything, tell me about the drama, tell me about the girls,’” he explained.

While Joseph and her father are close, he explained that he has no focus on changing his last name. “I never had the Schwarzenegger name. I think really the thing is that I haven‘t focused on changing it. I’m doing my own thing. I haven’t thought of it that much.”

If Joseph was to change his last name he would share the last name with his half-siblings Katherine Schwarzenneger, Patrick Schwarzenneger, Christopher Schwarzenneger, and Christina Schwarzenneger. But it doesn’t seem like it‘s something we will see anytime soon. “I have a last name already. I’m already doing so much and succeeding and moving forward with my goals. That‘s the last thing on my mind,” he told the sisters.