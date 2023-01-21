Who is Arnold Schwarzenegger’s daughter Christina? They were all smiles at his climate event

Arnold Schwarzenegger had the support of his daughter Christina Schwarzenegger at his charity auction for the climate event “Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative.” On Thursday, they smiled for the cameras near Kitzbühel, Tirol region, Austria, and the photos have people interested in learning more about his daughter.

Christina was born on July 23, 1991 Her mom is Maria Shriver, and she is the sibling of Christopher Schwarzenegger, Katherine Schwarzenegger, and Patrick Schwarzenegger. Her half-brother Joseph Baena’s mother is Mildred Baena.

She graduated with a BA from Georgetown University in 2013, with a major in English and a minor in the arts. With a lifelong passion for art, she studied interior architecture at Parsons School of Design and went to work for interior design startups, per her bio on the Special Olympics website

She served as a founding member of the Founder’s Council for the Special Olympics. The website says she hopes to continue her grandmother’s legacy of helping people who feel different feel seen, validated, and valued: “I love shining a light on those who feel outside the margins and bringing their experiences to light. The result is that we all feel validated and, ultimately, see that our differences are in fact, our superpowers,” she’s quoted saying.