Chrissy Teigen shares first photo of baby Esti Maxine and her siblings

Chrissy Teigen has revealed the name of her and John Legend’s baby. On Thursday, the happy mom shared the moment their children Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, met their new sibling. “She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier,” the cookbook author wrote.
Miles carefully held the infant and smiled as Luna touched her tummy. “Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love,” she wrote. The funny mom also revealed she had a c-section. “I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!?”
The singer shared the same photo on his page with a touching caption. “On Friday, we welcomed Esti Maxine Stephens to our family, and our house is overflowing with love and joy,” he wrote.
“I’m in awe of Chrissy’s strength and resilience and I’m so thrilled to see how Luna and Miles embrace their baby sister. I’m so, so grateful, but that doesn’t seem like a big enough word,” the Grammy winner continued.
Chrissy gave birth on Friday, January 13. Legend announced the news at a private concert the same night. Per People, he told the crowd his wife had “the little baby this morning.” “What a blessed day,” he said.
The singer shared that he “didn’t get a lot of sleep” but felt energized after spending “a lot of time” at the hospital.
Eti’s entrance to the world comes after the couple lost their son Jack at twenty weeks in September 2020. Teigen announced that she was pregnant with the her rainbow baby on August 3, 2022.
The model and cookbook author began her announcement by calling the last few years “a blur of emotions. “But joy has filled our home and hearts again,” she wrote. Tiegen had been undergoing IVF, explaining, “1 billion shots later in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way.”