Chrissy Teigen shares first photo of baby Esti Maxine and her siblings

Chrissy Teigen has revealed the name of her and John Legend’s baby. On Thursday, the happy mom shared the moment their children Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, met their new sibling. “She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier,” the cookbook author wrote.

Miles carefully held the infant and smiled as Luna touched her tummy. “Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love,” she wrote. The funny mom also revealed she had a c-section. “I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!?”

The singer shared the same photo on his page with a touching caption. “On Friday, we welcomed Esti Maxine Stephens to our family, and our house is overflowing with love and joy,” he wrote.

“I’m in awe of Chrissy’s strength and resilience and I’m so thrilled to see how Luna and Miles embrace their baby sister. I’m so, so grateful, but that doesn’t seem like a big enough word,” the Grammy winner continued.