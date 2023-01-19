Jennifer Garner shares a workout that her kids make fun of

Jennifer Garner takes her workout sessions seriously, even if her kids don’t. On Wednesday, Garner shared a video of one of her routines, showing how demanding and intense it is. The video shows her doing box jumps, squats, burpees, and some funny moments in the end where she makes faces at the camera.

“If your kids call your workout Jazzercise and it nearly kills you to complete it, do you have the right to video yourself and put it out there to haunt them when they are fifty?” she captioned the post, gaining many comments and compliments from her famous friends. “I just watched you do this. Does that count as cardio?” wrote a follower. “My knees simply can’t handle that much Jazz. Your kids need to celebrate you for this!!!” wrote someone else.

Garner has previously shared videos of her workout before, appearing to have a preference for those that involve high jumps and lots of stress on the body. Her trainer, Beth Nicely, spoke to Shape magazine about Garner’s routine and how much she enjoys a tough workout. “[Garner] likes to work really hard, she’s very, very strong,” she said. “I consider her a professional athlete in what she’s capable of physically. We both love to dance, we both love to work hard, I think it’s a good combination.”