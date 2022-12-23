Jennifer Garner debuts new look for the holidays

Jennifer Garner is welcoming Santa Claus with a new look! The actress was recently photographed with a new holiday hairstyle while shopping with her daughter Seraphina.

©GrosbyGroup



Jennifer Garner is welcoming Santa Claus with a new look!

The mother of three kept things chic in a knitted turtleneck sweater as she walked with her purchase.

©GrosbyGroup



Jennifer Garner is welcoming Santa Claus with a new look!

Did she bought a gift for JLo?

As HOLA! USA reported, Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner continue to grow their friendship. Aside from being a part of the same extended family, the two are taking things further and are working on building a solid friendship, one that includes exchanging presents over Christmas.

A source spoke with HollywoodLife and shared that the two have developed a “great rapport” and that they have many things in common. “They’ll be exchanging gifts this year for Christmas, they’ve got a great rapport,” said the source. “There’s a real mutual respect and appreciation because of the kids.”