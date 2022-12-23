Jennifer Garner©GrosbyGroup
Jennifer Garner debuts new look for the holidays

The actress was recently photographed with a new holiday hairstyle while shopping with her daughter

Jennifer Garner is welcoming Santa Claus with a new look! The actress was recently photographed with a new holiday hairstyle while shopping with her daughter Seraphina.

The mother of three kept things chic in a knitted turtleneck sweater as she walked with her purchase.

Did she bought a gift for JLo?

As HOLA! USA reported, Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner continue to grow their friendship. Aside from being a part of the same extended family, the two are taking things further and are working on building a solid friendship, one that includes exchanging presents over Christmas.

A source spoke with HollywoodLife and shared that the two have developed a “great rapport” and that they have many things in common. “They’ll be exchanging gifts this year for Christmas, they’ve got a great rapport,” said the source. “There’s a real mutual respect and appreciation because of the kids.”

A second source claims that Lopez is very thankful over her friendship with Garner, and definitely contributes to this moment in her life, where she finds herself at her happiest. “J.Lo is so thankful that her friendship with Jen has come leaps and bounds over the past several months,” they said. “They had been growing closer since she and Ben reunited their romance, but J.Lo and Jen’s friendship is definitely deepening.”

