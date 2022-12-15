Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s plans for their first Christmas as a married couple

Christmas is right around the corner, and Bennifer is having fun getting ready to celebrate it for the first time as a married couple with their blended family. According to an Entertainment Tonight insider, Jennifer Lopez is excited to make it extra special and wants to make new traditions with Ben Affleck and the family. Check out the special details about their plans, gifts, decorations, and more.

JLo already goes all out for her “favorite” holiday, “but this is a really exciting time for them as a couple since it’s their first Christmas as husband and wife,“ the source said. It’s also their first Christmas with all the kids. Lopez shares 14-year-old twins Emme and Maxwell with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck shares Violet, 17, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

The source said they all picked out a huge tree and decorated it together. Considering the huge mansion she and Ben purchased, they have a lot of space to decorate. “Their home feels festive and looks gorgeous with decorations and everything lit up,” they said.

Where they are spending Christmas

It’s unclear if Bennifer will be hosting for Christmas, but the source said they are planning on spending the holidays with the kids and JLo’s family, like her mom and sister. “Jen, her mom, and her sister are all amazing cooks, so they’re looking forward to being with each other and eating amazing food,” they said.

The presents

The sky is the limit for Ben and Lopez when it comes to presents and she is excited to “spoil him.” They said she even has some things picked out for him already. The Batman star is also planning on spoiling his wife with beautiful jewelry, a couple of big surprises, and “special and sentimental” items that took him a long time to find.

A holiday vacation?

Although it’s still, “in the works” the source said the couple has been talking about going on a romantic trip without the kids to get some “rest and relaxation.” It might be a while until we get some vacation photos though as they both have busy schedules and don’t have anything locked down.