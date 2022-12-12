Ben Affleck chooses Starbucks over Dunkin’ during romantic outing with Jennifer Lopez

Is Ben Affleck replacing his beloved Dunkin’ Donuts coffee for the competition? The Hollywood star was all smiles holding a venti frappuccino from Starbucks, while on a romantic coffee run with Jennifer Lopez in Los Angeles.
Fans of the 50-year-old actor are aware that Ben can never get enough of Dunkin’ Donuts, as he has been photographed multiple times grabbing his daily coffee and donuts. However it seems he is now enjoying the taste of Starbucks this holiday season.
The fan-favorite couple was spotted in Santa Monica, California, looking happy as usual, with Jennifer seemingly surprised about the size of the enormous frappuccino.
Jennifer was looking comfy with a cozy Valentino sweater, black flared pants and beige boots, paired with minimal jewelry, and wearing her head in a ponytail. Ben wore a blue flannel shirt, with dark jeans and blue Nike sneakers, wrapping his arms around the singer while holding his coffee.
The pair have been spending a lot of time together this holiday season, recently going Christmas tree shopping with the help of their children. The couple took their five kids – Lopez’s Max and Emme, 14, and Affleck’s Violet, 17, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10 – to a Christmas tree farm near Los Angeles.
It appears like the Afflecks will be going all out this Christmas, with Lopez planning to exchange presents with Jennifer Garner, Affleck’s former wife and her new friend. “They’ll be exchanging gifts this year for Christmas, they’ve got a great rapport,” said a source. “There’s a real mutual respect and appreciation because of the kids.”
When speaking about her Christmas traditions with Vogue , Lopez said, “We cook the same food every year, which I love, ’cause I wait for that food all year. We cook pasteles, and arroz con gandules, and pernil, and all the, like, specialties.” We’re sure the Lopez and Affleck household will be integrating their traditions this year for something special and unique.