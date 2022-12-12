Ben Affleck chooses Starbucks over Dunkin’ during romantic outing with Jennifer Lopez

Is Ben Affleck replacing his beloved Dunkin’ Donuts coffee for the competition? The Hollywood star was all smiles holding a venti frappuccino from Starbucks, while on a romantic coffee run with Jennifer Lopez in Los Angeles.

Fans of the 50-year-old actor are aware that Ben can never get enough of Dunkin’ Donuts, as he has been photographed multiple times grabbing his daily coffee and donuts. However it seems he is now enjoying the taste of Starbucks this holiday season.

The fan-favorite couple was spotted in Santa Monica, California, looking happy as usual, with Jennifer seemingly surprised about the size of the enormous frappuccino.

Jennifer was looking comfy with a cozy Valentino sweater, black flared pants and beige boots, paired with minimal jewelry, and wearing her head in a ponytail. Ben wore a blue flannel shirt, with dark jeans and blue Nike sneakers, wrapping his arms around the singer while holding his coffee.

The pair have been spending a lot of time together this holiday season, recently going Christmas tree shopping with the help of their children. The couple took their five kids – Lopez’s Max and Emme, 14, and Affleck’s Violet, 17, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10 – to a Christmas tree farm near Los Angeles.