Cardi B shows all of her impressive Christmas trees

Cardi B is ensuring her kids create beautiful memories this and every Christmas. The Dominican-descent rapper took to social media to give the world a glimpse of her holiday decorations.

The “I Like It” interpreter shared several videos showcasing her impressive Christmas trees, which included a massive all-white and silver tree, a candy cane-themed tree with Disney characters, and more. “This is the Christmas tree… I wish every day was Christmas,” she said.

One of the videos also shows how overjoyed is Cardi’s son, Wave, with the stunning trees. “You always find him around the Christmas tree,” Cardi B said.

The Disney tree was completed with Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and Goofy ornaments. “So, this is the kids‘ Christmas tree,” she said. “It’s huge, and it’s Disney-themed.”

The mom of two also highlighted her outdoor decorations, including bright white lights on the trees, bushes, and garlands.

In October 2022, Cardi B said she is —almost—ready to welcome her third baby! The global sensation took to social media to share a few snaps of her 1-year-old son praising his looks, and he motivates her to continue growing the family.

“My son so fire ….I can’t wait to get business finish and have my third,” she wrote on Twitter.

In the summer of 2021, the “Money” singer followed in Beyonce’s footsteps by revealing her pregnancy during her performance at the BET Awards. The rapper was on the stage with her husband Offset and his group Migos to perform the song “Type S--” in a black bedazzled Dolce and Gabbana bodysuit which had a sheer panel exposing Cardi’s pregnant belly.