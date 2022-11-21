Cardi B makes a surprise appearance at Lizzo’s concert and AMAs

Cardi B has had a rocky few weeks after learning about the tragic death of Takeoff, who was fatally shot by an unknown person while playing at a private party in Houston on November 1.

Days after the Migos rapper’s star-studded funeral at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on Friday, November 11, the Dominican decent artist resumed her schedule to make a surprise appearance at Lizzo’s concert at the Kia Forum on Friday, November 18.

Both stars took the stage to perform the smash hit “Rumors.” A collaboration that Lizzo has previously described as a no-brainer.

“When I finally had a song on the level that was perfect for us, I hit her up and sent it to her, and she loved it and sent her verse through,” Lizzo explained to ET Canada in 2021. “I feel like [Cardi’s] just so tapped into everything — to the world — that she can look at you and be like, ‘Hey.’ You know?” she said. “Like, she can feel it… Like, in my DMs, she’s like, ‘You’re next, sis. You need to come back; we miss you.’ She’s a cheerleader, you know? And it really means a lot.”

Cardi B joins Lizzo on stage for “Rumors” in L.A. #SpecialTourpic.twitter.com/sw0VpFK7Zu — Variety (@Variety) November 19, 2022

Days later, Cardi B appeared at the 2022 American Music Awards as part of a surprise appearance alongside GloRilla. The artists debuted their hit “Tomorrow 2,” a remix of “Tomorrow.”