Cardi B confirms she wants a third baby: Find out here when!

Cardi B is —almost—ready to welcome her third baby! The Dominican descent rapper took to social media to share a few snaps of her 1-year-old son praising his looks, and he motivates her to continue growing the family.

“My son so fire ….I can’t wait to get business finish and have my third,” she wrote on Twitter.

My son so fire 🔥❤️….I can’t wait to get business finish and have my third pic.twitter.com/Usth7PWgNv — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 30, 2022

In the summer of 2021, the “Money” singer followed in Beyonce’s footsteps by revealing her pregnancy during her performance at the BET Awards. The rapper was on the stage with her husband Offset and his group Migos to perform the song “Type S--” in a black bedazzled Dolce and Gabbana bodysuit which had a sheer panel exposing Cardi’s pregnant belly.

On Thursday, April 14, 2022, the 30-year-old star and her husband Offset announced their son’s name is Wave Set Cephus. “🦕🌊🧸,” she wrote on Instagram alongside pics of Wave wearing a baby blue outfit and an impressive and stunning diamond chain in a wave shape.

Cardi also revealed that Offset was the one who came up with the name. “When Set suggested Wave, I was sold! THAT HAD TO BE HIS NAME !” she wrote on Twitter.

When Set suggested Wave, I was sold! THAT HAD TO BE HIS NAME ! pic.twitter.com/dbZswOd3kr — Cardi B (@iamcardib) April 15, 2022

Wave is Cardi and Offset’s second child together. Their daughter, Kulture Kiari, is 4. Offset has three other children from previous relationships, 7-year-old daughter Kalea, 7-year-old son Kody, and 12-year-old Jordan.