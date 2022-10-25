Angelina Jolie shares sweet moment with daughter Zahara at Spelman College for homecoming

There is no doubt that Angelina Jolie is a proud mom! The Hollywood star is always spending some quality time with her kids. This time Angelina was spotted visiting her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt at Spelman College for homecoming.

The 47-year-old actress surprised fans while visiting her daughter, and she was all smiles posing with students and parents. The mother-daughter duo were photographed walking around campus and enjoying their time together.

Angelina even had a gracious reaction after a fan tried to take a photo of her without her noticing. “Look I know you’re tryna be inconspicuous, so when we take this selfie just look down instead of me holding the camera up,” she said to the fan taking the photo, who posted it to social media becoming viral instantly.

“Angelina Jolie just casually walking around with her daughter at Spelman during Homecoming,” another person wrote on Twitter. The star wore an all-black ensemble paired with a beige jacket and big sunglasses, while her daughter wore a pair of jeans and a white top, paired with hoop earrings.

This is not the first time Angelina has been spotted at her daughter’s school, as she posed with fans on move-in day back in August. She also shared her thoughts about her daughter leaving for college, revealing that she got very emotional.

“I’m going to start crying if I talk about today. I haven’t started crying yet so… hopefully, I can hold it together,” she said at the time.