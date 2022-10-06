Angelina Jolie spends quality time with daughter amid new documents in legal battle with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie was spotted spending time with her daughter Vivienne on Wednesday in Los Angeles. The mother-daughter duo were photographed loading groceries into their car, amid reports that Brad Pitt’s time with their kids remain “limited.”

The 47-year-old actress was spending quality time with her 14-year-old daughter, following the latest document in the ongoing legal battle between the former couple, which details an alleged incident that took place in 2016 and involved emotional and physical abuse.

Angelina and Vivienne had a casual look while running errands in Los Angeles, with the actress wearing a white dress with a gray shawl, accessorized with big sunglasses and minimal jewelry, while her daughter wore gray sweatpants and a Ben Platt concert T-shirt.

The actress recently filed a countersuit against her ex-husband, claiming that in order to sell her share of their winery, Pitt demanded that she sign a nondisclosure agreement that would contractually prohibited her “from speaking outside of court about Pitt’s physical and emotional abuse of her and their children.”

The document detailed the alleged incident: “When one of the children verbally defended Jolie, Pitt lunged at his own child and Jolie grabbed him from behind to stop him. To get Jolie off his back, Pitt threw himself backwards into the airplane’s seats injuring Jolie’s back and elbow.”