Angelina Jolie takes her daughter Vivienne to meet the cast of ‘Dear Evan Hansen’

Angelina Jolie and her youngest daughter were guests at “Dear Evan Hansen,” in Philadelphia. The show’s official social media account shared a behind the scenes photo of Angelina and her daughter Vivienne, posing alongside the cast of the show.

The post was shared via Instagram and features two photos. One includes Angelina and Vivienne smiling alongside Anthony Norman, the show’s lead star, and another featuring the three of them with other cast members. “waving back at @angelinajolie and Vivienne this weekend in Philly,” reads the post’s caption.

Angelina wore a black dress and sunglasses while Vivienne wore jeans and a grey sweater. In her hands she holds a sweatshirt, likely a gift from the production.

Angelina Jolie and her children at the premiere of “Eternals.”

Angelina has had a very busy couple of months. The director and actress has been busy working on her upcoming film, “Without Blood,” which stars Salma Hayek and Demián Bichir, marking her return to the director’s seat since the 2017 documentary “First They Killed My Father.” Aside from her work responsibilities, this summer, Jolie also dropped off her eldest daughter Zahara at college. She will be attending Spelman College, a university located in Atlanta and ranked high up as one of the foremost universities in the countries. The schoo’s president and vice president shared clips and photographs of Angelina looking emotional as she dropped off her daughter in the school’s residence.

“Sending Zahara off to college has been tough for Angelina, but luckily her kids have been stepping up to make sure she doesn’t get too down about it,” explained a source that spoke to HollywoodLife. Angelina is the mother of Vivienne, Zahara, Maddox, Pax, Shiloh and Knox, whom she shares with her former husband Brad Pitt.