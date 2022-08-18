Angelina Jolie hires two of her kids to work in new film ‘Without Blood’

Angelina Jolie is taking her kids to the big screen! The Hollywood star revealed that she hired her two sons, 21-year-old Maddox and 18-year-old Pax, to work on her new film ‘Without Blood’ starring Salma Hayek and Demian Bichir.

The 47-year-old actress, who recently had the support of her kids during a “tough” personal experience, is directing the upcoming production and wanted her kids to work behind the scenes of the film.

Angelina explained to People that both Maddox and Pax “worked hard” on the set of the project in Italy, working in the assistant director’s department. This is not the first time the actress has worked with one of her kids, as Pax previously shot stills for the 2017 film ‘First They Killed My Father’ directed by Angelina.

“I’ve always loved her as a director, but I think this might be her best or one of the best,” Salma Hayek saids of Angelina.

This time the filmmaker embarks in ‘Without Blood,’ which has been described as “an unforgettable fable set in the aftermath of an unidentified conflict,” exploring “universal truths about war, trauma, memory, and healing.”

The film is based on the 2002 novel by Alessandro Barrico, and it will be Angelina’s fifth project working as director, after making her debut in the 2011 movie ‘In the Land of Blood and Honey’ followed by ‘Unbroken, By the Sea’ in which she was also acting, and last time directing ‘First They Killed My Father.’