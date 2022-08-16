Angelina Jolie wears all white as she goes shopping with her son Knox in Los Angeles

Angelina Jolie was joined by her youngest son as she shopped in Los Angeles. Jolie and Knox were spotted at Los Feliz dressed casually, as they carried some groceries to their car.

©GrosbyGroup



Angelina Jolie and Knox stopped by the grocery store.

Jolie was photographed wearing a white dress that she paired with some sandals and a beige purse.

©GrosbyGroup



Jolie wore an all white outfit.

Knox, who’s 14 years old, was photographed carrying the groceries and wearing a white T-shirt and black pants.

Jolie is the mother of six children with her former husband Brad Pitt. They have Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox. Jolie recently dropped off Zahara at college, who is starting her freshman year at Spelman College. “I’m gonna start crying! I have not started crying yet,” said Jolie in a video recorded by the Vice President of the college. Spelman College is a historically black liberal arts college, ranked 1 in the country. Jolie shared her daughter’s achievement through her Instagram. “Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl,” she wrote.