Angelina Jolie drops off Zahara at college, shares that she’s ecxited in emotional video

Angelina Jolie is emotional as she drops off her daughter Zahara at college. A video shared by the Vice President of Spelman College shows her emotional and laughing, explaining how excited and proud she is of her daughter and her achievements.

The video shows Jolie and the president of the school, Dr. Helene Gayle. When asked about what she feels now that she’s a Spelman mom, Jolie laughed and said “I’m gonna start crying! I have not started crying yet.” Dr. Gayle said that there’s plenty of time to cry yet, and that the upcoming event is designed to “purposely induce [tears] — bring it all out.” Still, Jolie said she’s “holding it together.” Spelman College is a historically black liberal arts college, located in Atlanta, Georgia, ranked number 1 in the country.

The post also includes a photo of Jolie and Dr. Gayle and another of Jolie, Zahara and Daryl Holloman, the Vice President of the school.

At the end of last month, Jolie shared that Zahara would be joining Spelman College in one of her Instagram posts. “Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl,” she wrote. The post features Zahara alongside some new friends and students, all smiling for the camera.