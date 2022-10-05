Angelina Jolie alleges physical and emotional incident with Brad Pitt in new documents

The legal battle between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt continues, now that new allegations of abuse have been filed against the 58-year-old Hollywood actor.

The 47-year-old actress claims that in order to sell her share of their winery, Pitt demanded that she sign a nondisclosure agreement that would contractually prohibited her “from speaking outside of court about Pitt’s physical and emotional abuse of her and their children.”

The recent countersuit filed by Jolie also details an alleged incident that took place on their private plane before their split in 2016, in which Pitt is said to have physically and emotionally abused her ex-wife and children while inebriated.

“When one of the children verbally defended Jolie, Pitt lunged at his own child and Jolie grabbed him from behind to stop him. To get Jolie off his back, Pitt threw himself backwards into the airplane’s seats injuring Jolie’s back and elbow. The children rushed in and all bravely tried to protect each other. Before it was over, Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face. Some of the children pleaded with Pitt to stop. They were all frightened,” the filing reads.

The statement also accuses Pitt of pouring “beer on Jolie” and “beer and red wine on the children.” And while the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services had investigated the incident at the time, it was ruled that he did not physically abuse his children.

Pitt had previously sued Jolie for selling her stake in Château Miraval, which was previously bought for 25 million euros, detailing that they previously agreed they would not sell their half without permission of the other, making it a “violation of the parties’ agreement.”

He also explained that the actress has “contributed nothing” to the business he “carefully built,” growing it into a “multimillion-dollar international success story,” and he claims that the sale has launched a “hostile” takeover.