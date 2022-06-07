New lawsuit: Brad Pitt claims Angelina Jolie seeks to intentionally ‘inflict harm’ on him

It seems Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s legal battle is far from over, now that the actor has accused his ex of seeking to intentionally harm the wine business they co-owned together since 2008 in the South of France, as she is selling her part of the business and he is not happy about it.

The Hollywood actor is suing Angelina for selling her stake in Château Miraval, which was previously bought for 25 million euros, detailing that they previously agreed they would not sell their half without permission of the other, making it a “violation of the parties’ agreement.”

Pitt described Jolie’s buyer, who is Russian billionaire Yuri Shefler, as “a stranger with poisonous associations and intentions,” stating that he does not approve of her actions.

He also explains that the actress has “contributed nothing” to the business he “carefully built,” growing it into a “multimillion-dollar international success story,” and he claims that the sale has launched a “hostile” takeover.

The legal documents also state that “Through the purported sale, Jolie sought to inflict harm on Pitt,” adding that “Jolie knew and intended that Shefler and his affiliates would try to control the business Pitt had built and to undermine Pitt’s investment in Miraval.”

The lawsuit states that the new buyer “has gained notoriety through cut-throat business tactics and dubious professional associations” and making the sale would jeopardize “the reputation of the brand Pitt so carefully built.”

And while Angeline has yet to respond, Pitt described the success of the business in the lawsuit, declaring that “though she benefited from Miraval’s success, Jolie had no involvement in these efforts.”