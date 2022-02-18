Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s legal drama continues over French estate Château Miraval

Just when it seemed like things were cooling down with Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, the former couple’s legal drama is trending again. On Thursday, it was revealed by mulitple outlets that Pitt is suing Jolie for selling her 50 percent stake in the winery they jointly owned.

The former couple bought Chateau Miraval in Correns, France back in 2008 and they even got married there in 2014. In October 2021 Russian businessman Yuri Shefler company Tenute del Mondo announced it purchased Jolie’s stake in the estate and the wines it produces. With the lawsuit, Pitt wants the deal undone, and damages.

The legal docs filed in Los Angeles Superior Court were obtained by TMZ and, while Jolie put down 40% of the $28.4 million purchase price, Pitt claims to have invested millions into the winery over the years, which is one of the world’s top producers of rosé wine.

Per Page Six, the docs claim that by 2013, “Jolie stopped contributing altogether” for the renovations, while Pitt “poured money and sweat equity into the wine business. Jolie seeks to seize profits she has not earned and returns on an investment she did not make.”

He also claims they had an understating that neither of them could sell their interest without the other’s consent. Jolie went to court last July and reached an agreement to sell her interest to an unnamed person but Pitt says he was supposed to sign off on whoever the proposed buyer was. A source close to Pitt told TMZ, “Unfortunately, this is another example of the same person disregarding her legal and ethical obligations. In doing so, she has violated the rights of the only person who poured money and sweat equity into the success of the business by purporting to sell both the business and family home to a third-party competitor.”