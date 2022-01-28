Brad Pitt is dating, but not dating Lykke Li

Brad Pitt is just having fun. There was a rumor going around that the 58-year-old was dating Swedish singer Lykke Li but an insider told Page Six it’s not true. It all started when the blind item Instagram account @deuxmoi posted a tip claiming they were spotted hanging out at Mother World which is Chef Evan Funke‘s Roman-style pasta palace in Hollywood. While the new restaurant has attracted several celebrities already, the source told the outlet, “he hasn’t seen her in two years.”

Deuxmoi has been right numerous times in the past but It looks like it could have been a doppelgänger situation since they haven‘t seen each other in years. The insider told Page Six, “[There’s] nothing negative. They are just not dating.”

A source also talked to PEOPLE about the situation where they said Pitt and Li are just part of “a large group of artsy friends that he enjoys hanging out with.” “Lykke Li and Alia Shawkat are part of this group,“ the insider said. “He likes having female friends too.” They went on to add that he still keeps in touch with Nicole Poturalski. He was linked the German model back in 2020 and they traveled to France together but a source later told PEOPLE it was a “casual fling.”

Of course, dating rumors are nothing new for the actor. Following his public divorce from Angelina Jolie, he told The New York Times magazine in 2019 that he stopped reading all press around 2004. “I don‘t go out of my way to avoid it; I just don’t seek it out,” Pitt continued. “I don‘t know how many women they’ve said I‘ve been dating the last two or three years, and none of it’s true.”

The Oscar award-winning actor has been married twice to two very famous women: Jennifer Aniston from 2000-2005 and Jolie from 2014-2019. And if he ever gets married again, it might not be to someone famous. An insider reiterated to Page Six Thursday that the actor has no interest in dating another celebrity. Back in 2018, a source close to the actor told The Post, “I can’t see Brad dating someone super famous again, I can definitely see him dating someone with a lower profile.”