Brad Pitt apologized to Alia Shawkat following dating rumors: ‘It was not fun at all’

Brad Pitt has apologized to Alia Shawkat following unwanted media attention caused by dating rumors, after the two stars were seen spending time together.

The romance speculation started in 2020 when Alia and Brad were photographed hanging out, however the pair were not dating at the time and paparazzi had their eyes on them the whole time.

Now the actress is opening up about the awkward situation, revealing the actor had no idea about the rumors and apologized to her. Alia explained Brad “had no awareness of it at all. Which is so funny. Because he doesn‘t read that s—.“

She revealed she talked to the actor and said, “You know everyone thinks we‘re dating? And there’s this whole thing, and I‘m being followed,” to which he responded “I’m sorry. It happens. If you hang out with me, it happens.”

The actress says she was not used to the media attention and felt like “a weird dream,” adding that she was “shaken up” when she was on set and saw the paparazzi photos, because she was not aware she was being followed.

She also described Brad as a great guy and explained that “at the time, it was not fun at all. I‘m not an actor who has ever dealt with the paparazzi. They don’t know who the f—k I am,“ she continued, “There‘s something ironic about it. It has nothing to do with Brad as a person.”

“The idea of me being romantically involved with an older white guy is what gets me the most attention. Not a 20-year career. That’s what gets me. And it’s ironic and gross and stupid,” Alia declared, adding that the attention “came in hot and left as fast as it came in” and the paparazzi stopped following her.