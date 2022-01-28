Why Brad Pitt and George Clooney accepted a lower salary in their upcoming film

George Clooney is opening up about the reason for accepting a lower salary, revealing that Brad Pitt also agreed to receive less of what he is used to, in order to ensure that their upcoming film would be released.

Loading the player...

And while the Hollywood star didn’t give much information about the kind of project they were working on, he explained that the film was bought by Apple Original Films following a bidding war with other studios.

“It was an exciting time because it got to be one of those weird bidding wars which happen every once in a while, and it ended up being pretty extreme, and Apple came in with a really big number for Brad and I,” Clooney shared.

The new thriller will be written and directed by ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ director Jon Watts, and has been rumored to be a a “tale of two lone wolf fixers assigned to the same job.”

The actor, who once declined a $35 million check for one day of work, says he wanted to make sure the film would be seen in theaters: “We said we’d like to take less as long as we can guarantee that we can have a theatrical release, and they said great.”

Clooney shared his thoughts on the different streaming platforms that are now releasing movies, instead of doing theatrical releases, admitting that “there’s a way that we can all co-exist.”

And talking about his new movie with Julia Roberts, the actor said: “There’s a lot of movies that are fun to still see on a big screen. You know, the film I’m doing with Julia right now is a Universal film, and it’s a comedy, and comedies are fun to see in a room full of people.”