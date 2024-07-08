Angelina Jolie steps out for rare shopping trip with her son Knox

Angelina Jolie and her son Knox made a stop by the grocery store. The two were photographed in Los Angeles, exiting a pet store, with Knox looking taller than Jolie in their first photo together in some time.

© GrosbyGroup Angelina Jolie and her son Knox

Photos captured the two on a trip to the pet store, with Jolie and Knox putting away their purchases in the trunk of their car. Jolie wore a matching pair of black pants and jacket and a white shirt underneath. She wore her hair loose and wavy and rounded out the look with some sunglasses. In the case of Knox, he wore a cream-colored t-shirt with some black shorts. He wore Nike sneakers and wore a short hairstyle that showed his darker natural hair color.

Knox, 15, is one of Jolie and Brad Pitt's kids, and he appears to value his privacy, appearing in photographs rarely. This instance marks one of the first moments this year when he's been photographed. The last time he was photographed was in December of last year when he and his twin sister Vivienne attended the opening of Atelier Jolie, Jolie's fashion store in New York.

© GrosbyGroup Angelina Jolie and Knox in Los Angeles

Knox's twin, Vivienne, has joined her mom in the entertainment world

Over the past year, Vivienne Jolie has joined her mother on various engagements related to "The Outsiders," the Broadway play they worked on together. While Jolie was one of the play's producers and an integral part in getting the project financed and developed, Vivienne was an assistant and gave her mother key suggestions that helped shape the show. The two have been photographed in New York over the past couple of months, attending the show's premiere and the Tony Awards, where they wore coordinated looks. While Jolie wore a stunning light blue gown, Vivienne opted for a suit that had accents in the same colors.