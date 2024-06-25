Angelina Jolie's airport outfit is as sophisticated as you would think [PHOTOS]

Angelina Jolie has been making headlines after her trip to New York City, where she was accompanied by her daughter Vivienne. The mother-daughter duo recently celebrated their win at the Tony Awards, and decided to explore the city, doing some shopping and spending some quality time together.

The actress and her daughter were spotted at the airport leaving NYC, with Angelina wearing a simple yet sophisticated ensemble.

© Grosby Group Angelina was photographed arriving at New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport on Monday, wearing a chic look, which included a neutral palette, and the perfect summer accessory.

© Grosby Group The star's airport outfit included a double-breasted trench coat, black heeled boots, and dark sunglasses, wearing small gold earrings, and gold bracelets.