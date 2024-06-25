Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Angelina Jolie's airport outfit is as sophisticated as you would think [PHOTOS]
The actress and her daughter were spotted at the airport leaving NYC.

JUNE 25, 2024 6:28 PM EDT

Angelina Jolie has been making headlines after her trip to New York City, where she was accompanied by her daughter Vivienne. The mother-daughter duo recently celebrated their win at the Tony Awards, and decided to explore the city, doing some shopping and spending some quality time together.

The actress and her daughter were spotted at the airport leaving NYC, with Angelina wearing a simple yet sophisticated ensemble.

Angelina Jolie © Grosby Group

Angelina was photographed arriving at New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport on Monday, wearing a chic look, which included a neutral palette, and the perfect summer accessory.

Angelina Jolie © Grosby Group

The star's airport outfit included a double-breasted trench coat, black heeled boots, and dark sunglasses, wearing small gold earrings, and gold bracelets.

Angelina Jolie© Grosby Group

Angelina put her final touch to her ensemble, wearing YSL's Icare bag, featuring a slouchy shape and the brand's logo at the front in gold hardware. 

