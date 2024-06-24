Angelina Jolie stuns in a white dress while out shopping for books with Vivienne

Angelina Jolie took advantage of the summer weather by wearing the perfect dress. The actress, director, and producer was spotted in New York City alongside her daughter Vivienne and a friend. The group of three was seen shopping in Soho, where they stopped by McNally Jackson, one of the city's most popular bookstores.

© GrosbyGroup Angelina Jolie and Vivienne

Jolie and Vivienne looked comfortable in the city, with Jolie wearing a white and long dress that she paired with some black high heeled boots and sunglasses. She styled her hair in a bun. Vivienne wore some baggy jeans, converse sneakers, and a beige shirt. She also wore her hair in a bun and was carrying a black backpack.

Jolie and her group were photographed in SoHo, one of the most popular areas in New York when it comes to shopping. They visited various stores, including the bookstore McNally Jackson, where they purchased various books.

© GrosbyGroup Angelina Jolie, her daughter Vivienne, and a friend

Jolie and Vivienne's busy couple of weeks

Angelina Jolie and Vivienne have been spotted together on various public outings over the past couple of weeks. The two attended the premiere of the Broadway show "The Outsiders," where they worked. Jolie served as one of the show's lead producers, while Vivienne had a credit as a volunteer assistant. They also attended the Tony Awards in matching outfits, with the show taking home the Tony for Best Musical, Best Lightning Design, Best Sound Design, and Best Direction.

Jolie spoke about how special it was to work with Vivienne, especially since she loves theater. "My daughter Viv loves theater," Jolie said to Deadline. "She appreciates all theater but she certainly knows what she feels close to and what she responds to. She went to see The Outsiders at La Jolla about five times and was telling me about it, and I had read the book, and I’d seen the film years ago."

The two saw the play together and felt bonded by the experience. "Really, as a mother, as a person, I was watching it, but I was really watching the effect it was having on my young daughter and what she was telling me about herself, and I was learning what about it was important to her and why it connected so deeply to her," said Jolie.