Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne celebrate first Tony win

Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne are celebrating. The two won their first Tony Award yesterday due to their work in “The Outsiders,” a Broadway play that has garnered critical acclaim since its release.

Angelina and Vivienne attended the awards show in matching outfits. Angelina wore a teal gown that appeared to be made out of a velvet fabric. In the case of Vivienne, she wore a suit with teal details, including the pants, the vest, and the bowtie.

“The Outsider” took home an award for best director for Danya Taymor, and best musical. The latter award resulted in Vivienne and Angelina taking the stage alongside cast and crew, who were all smiling excitedly onstage.

Angelina and Vivienne have supported the show through its run, attending its premiere. “This is about family, and it’s about community,” said Angelina of the musical in an appearance on The Today Show. “It doesn’t stay away from the darker sides of life and the lot that we have to discuss and the lot that we’re feeling,” she said. “But in the end, it’s what gets us through, and that is family.”

Angelina on her way to her EGOT status

It was a big night for Angelina. Aside from becoming one of the evening’s winners, she’s also on her way to getting an EGOT, a recognition that only 15 performers have acquired, winning the most prestigious awards in the American entertainment industry: A Tony, an Oscar, and Emmy, and a Golden Globe.

Over the course of her career, Jolie has won an Oscar and three Golden Globes.