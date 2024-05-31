Angelina Jolie and daughter Vivienne red carpet appearance after dropping Brad Pitt’s last name

Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne were all smiles at their latest red carpet appearance, for the opening night of ‘Reefer Madness: The Musical’ in Los Angeles, California. Their outing comes after the celebrity family made headlines when it was revealed that Vivienne decided to go only by Vivienne Jolie in the Playbill for ‘The Outsiders,’ dropping Brad Pitt’s last name.

The controversy continued when Angelina and Brad’s daughter Shiloh, decided to legally drop the last name as well, filing court documents on her 18th birthday, to go only by Shiloh Jolie. The former couple’s daughter Zahara, also seems to be dropping the last name, as she called herself ‘Zahara Marley Jolie,’ at an Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority induction ceremony back in November 2023.

Vivienne’s twin brother Knox, reportedly uses Pitt’s last name only in legal documents, just like the pair’s sons Maddox and Pax, who seem to be stepping away from the last name. The news comes amid their ongoing divorce, after the 2016 scandal inside an airplane, which resulted in their separation.

Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt and Kristen Bell attend the opening night performance of “Reefer Madness: The Musical”

During her interview with Vogue, Angelina opened up about the new chapter of her life, amid the divorce, and her relationship with her kids. “I’m still understanding who I am at 48. I guess I’m in transition as a person,” she said to the publication, adding, “I don’t feel like I’ve been myself for a decade, in a way, which I don’t want to get into.”

“We had a lot of healing to do,” she said about her kids. “We’re still finding our footing.” Angelina also said that she worked on herself to build a “stronger” version of herself. “I felt vulnerable,” she recalled.