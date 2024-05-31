Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh legally files to drop his last name

Turning 18 is a very special occasion. While some legal adults go gambling or throw a big party, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh filed paperwork to legally change her name, according to TMZ.





Shiloh isn’t changing her first name but dropping her father’s famous last name. If the request is granted she will go from Shiloh Jolie-Pitt to “Shiloh Jolie.”

The dancer has seemingly been ready and waiting to make the change because she filed the paperwork on the literal day of her birthday, May 27th.

The news comes after it was recently revealed that Brad was no longer seeking joint custody of his children. A Pitt insider told the DailyMail that the situation was “textbook parental alienation,” claiming Jolie wanted to draw out the divorce until the kids were 18. But her friends told the outlet, “Brad has nobody to blame but himself. All Angelina wants is to heal their family and move on.”



While it’s the first time one of the children has moved to change it legally, it’s been an ongoing trend with the Jolie-Pitt kids.

Zahara Jolie was the first to do it in November 2023, when she debuted as a new Alpha Kappa Alpha member. When she introduced herself during her induction ceremony, she shouted, “My name is Zahara Marley Jolie!”

Most recently, their 15-year-old daughter Vivienne, who worked as Angelina’s assistant for “The Outsiders” was listed as just “Vivienne Jolie” on the Playbill.

There have been reports about a strained relationship between Brad and their children for years. The couple shares biological children, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15, and adopted, Maddox 22, Pax, 20, and Zahara, 19.

While the exact information about their relationship is unknown, there are claims that Pax has not talked to his dad since the infamous private plane fight that was the nail in the marriage’s coffin. He also allegedly posted a scathing post on Father’s Day in 2020 on his private Instagram account.

Despite calling it quits in 2016, the couple is still in court battling their divorce.