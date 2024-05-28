Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is celebrating her 18th birthday! Her choreographer opens up about her personality

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is 18 years old. The young woman and dancer is likely celebrating the special day with her parents and siblings. Recently, she’s gained notoriety due to her passion for dancing, with several of her videos making their way online. Her choreographer has opened up about Shiloh’s personality, and it’s been like to work together over the past months.

Keelan Carter recently shared some videos of Shiloh showing off her dance moves. In the caption, Carter praised her skills, calling her movement “crazy.” He spoke with the Daily Mail and shared his experience of working with Shiloh.

“Shiloh is an exceptionally talented dancer, demonstrating dedication and hard work,” he said. “She is a sincere and straightforward person who never uses her celebrity status to her advantage.”

Carter went further, asking people to get to know Shiloh before judging her due to her famous parents. “Shi does not rely on her famous name to achieve her goals. Honestly, I didn’t even know who she was at first and I don’t think this matters, especially in a dance studio,” he continued.

“I understand that it can be difficult to see the person beyond her celebrity status, but I urge you to make an effort for her. Believe me, it is worth it.”

Angelina Jolie and Shiloh

Shiloh’s talents as a dancer

Shiloh has had an interest in dance for some years now, attending various classes in the Los Angeles area. While her parents, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, are not pushing her to pursue dancing in a professional capacity, they respect her decisions and if that’s something she wants to do in the future.

“Shiloh loves dancing,” said a source to US Weekly. “She’s seriously talented and has been going to these classes for a few years now. “

“Brad and Angie are both very proud. They’d have no issue if she wants to turn pro, but they’re not pushing it on her by any means.”