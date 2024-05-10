Brad Pitt’s bodyguard claims Angelina Jolie advised kids to stay away from dad

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s court proceedings have been made public. In new records, one of Pitt’s security guard alleges that Jolie “encouraged” her and Pitt’s children to “avoid” their dad.

Jolie and Pitt in India with their kids Zahara and Pax

The court records were obtained by PEOPLE, and come from the couple’s legal battle over the ownership of the French winery they purchased together, Chateau Miraval. The location served as their family retreat over the course of their relationship, with the two hosting their wedding there in 2014.

In a 12 page statement acquired by the publication, Tony Webb, the owner of a security company, claimed that an aide for Jolie named Michale Vieira called him to dissuade two bodybuards that have worked for Jolie from testifying in courts. “During the call, Mr. Vieira told me that he had heard that two contractors who had provided personal security for Ms. Jolie through SRS Global might be testifying in the family court case,” said Webb. “Mr. Vieira then asked me to stop these two individuals from testifying.”

Webb said that he couldn’t stop individuals from testifying. He claimed that one of them, Ross Foster, told him he’d testify if he received a court subpoena despite having signed an NDA for Jolie. “When Mr. Foster told me this, he also told me that if asked, he would testify about statements he overheard that Ms. Jolie made to the children, encouraging them to avoid spending time with Mr. Pitt during custody visits,” said Webb.

Pitt and Jolie’s relationship

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie first met in 2003, on the set of “Mr. and Mrs. Smith,” where they played husband and wife. They share six kids together: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne. Jolie filed for divorce in 2016, citing irreconcilable differences.