David Beckham and Harper Seven smile for adorable selfie

David Beckham and his youngest daughter Harper Seven have shared a new selfie. The photograph was shared by Victoria Beckham’s social media, where she shared a glimpse of a weekend spent with the kids’ grandparents, Ted and Sandra Beckham.

©Victoria Beckham



Harper and David Beckham

Over the weekend, Victoria Beckham shared various photos on her social media, showing her and her family spending some time in their Cotswolds estate with David’s parents, Ted and Sandra Beckham. They were also joined by Ted’s new wife, Hilary.

Photos showed them all having a great time, enjoying their time together alongside some drinks, their dogs, and taking a dip in the lake. The Beckhams were joined by their kids and friends, including Romeo and Harper. Missing from the family getaway were their kids Cruz and Brooklyn.

“Family time is everything xx,” wrote Victoria in an Instagram post. “I love you all!”

Brooklyn’s absence explained

Earlier this month, Brooklyn’s wife, Nicola Peltz-Beckham, suffered the loss of her grandmother. The two shared a special bond, with her serving as Nicola’s bridesmaid on her wedding. To commemorate her grandmother’s life, Nicola shared a touching tribute on Instagram where she shared some photos of the two together and discussed some of her grandmother’s greatest personality traits.

“Dear my angel Naunni,” Nicola began thre post. “I feel like I will never have the right words because I just don’t believe you’re gone.”

“I’m sad you will never get to meet my kids, hug me, talk to me or watch any other movies I make. I’m so heartbroken and miss you so much. I’m so lucky you were my Naunni.”