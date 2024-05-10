Victoria Beckham shares health update after accident: ‘I am so happy’

Victoria Beckham has had a hectic couple of weeks following her accident at the gym. The fashion designer has attended multiple events, including her show at Paris Fashion Week, and her birthday, with the help of crutches, and of course, her husband David Beckham.

The former Spice Girls member opened up about her accident in February, revealing to fans and followers that she had a minor accident while working. However, she was not aware that her foot was broken. “Happy Valentine’s Day to me... fell over in the gym!!!” she shared on social media, showing that she applied ice to manage the inflammation.

“Apparently my wife’s little accident in the gym was a clean break...” David wrote on Instagram. But her health struggle did not stop her from her commitments, as she was supported by her husband, her kids, and her daughter-in-law Nicole Peltz Beckham.

Now Victoria has taken to Instagram to share news, almost two months after her accident. “Ok, really exciting news. I’m walking without my boot and crutches. My foot is finally better. I am so happy to be out of those leggings and into my denim,” she said to her fans on Instagram, sharing her excitement after having to use crutches for the last couple of weeks.

David also showed his love for Victoria, carrying her on his back and assisting her in getting to her car after her 50th birthday, where many of their celebrity friends reunited to show their appreciation for the fashion designer, including the likes of Salma Hayek, Tom Cruise, Marc Anthony, and his wife Nadia Ferreira, among others in attendance.