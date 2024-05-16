Friends David Beckham, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer reunite at screening

David Beckham, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer reunited for a day spent watching some of their films. Earlier this week, the three were photographed at The Whitby Hotel in New York City, where they were attending some screenings of the documentaries based on Beckham and Federer’s caereers.

©Norman Jean Roy



Federer, Wintour and Beckham

Federer, Wintour and Beckham were in attendance at the hotel, with all of them dressed up stylishly and approapriately for the weather. Federer wore a grey polo shirt with a black suit, while Wintour mixed up some stunning colors, including a pink skirt and an electric blue shirt, both made out of a satin-like material. Lastly, Beckham wore a black jacket over a white shirt and some beige pants.

Federer and Beckham have recently released documentaries based on their sports careers. Last year, “Beckham” was released on Netflix, a documentary series exploring his football career and his notorious personal life, all the while featuring new interviews with Beckham and his wife, Victoria. In teh case of Federer, he’s gearing up for the release of his own documentary project.

Learn more about Federer’s documentary

Premiering this June, “Federer: Twelve Final Days” will be available on Prime Video. The documentary follows the last twelve days of Federer’s professional tennis career, and was intended to be a home video for him and his family, showing him at his most vulnerable as he readies to start a new stage in his life.

The documentary is directed by Academy Award winner Asif Kapadia and features interviews from tennis stars like Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray.