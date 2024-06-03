David Beckham and his daughter Harper hug as they watch Inter Miami match

David Beckham brought his children Harper and Cruz to his most recent Inter Miami match. The three were watching the game from the stands, cheering on Miami as they played against St. Louis in their home stadium of Ft. Lauderdale. While Miami ended up drawing the match, Beckham laughed and hugged his daughter for a moment, enjoying her company.

©GettyImages



Beckham and Harper

Photos captured Beckham and Harper hugging as they watched the match from the Inter Miami box. While Beckham wore a navy suit, Harper wore her team’s colors, opting for a pink top with some jeans.

More photos showed Beckham cheering on his team, while his youngest son, Cruz, 18, also cheered on while wearing the team’s official jersey and a black cap.

Inter Miami ended up drawing the match, a result that Beckham admitted wasn’t the one they were after on a social media post. He shared a photo alongside his daughter, writing, “Didn’t get the 3 points we wanted but I have this little one by my side #HarperSeven.”

©GettyImages



Beckham cheering on his team

More details about the match

The game between Inter Miami and St. Louis was hard fought, ending up with a 3 - 3 score line. Lionel Messi scored a goal and became the fastest player in the MLS to score 25 goals at this point in the season.

The season kicked off this February, and its lining up to be an important one for Inter Miami, with fans and sports analysts expecting the team to win it all. Inter’s next match will be played this June 15, against Philadelphia Union.