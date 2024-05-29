Victoria Beckham on why social media has helped her be viewed as ‘relatable’

Victoria Beckham is embracing this mioment in her life. The entrepreneur and fashion icon is celebrating many things, including her 50th birthday, and the launch of new clothing and beauty products. In a new interview, she’s discussed social media, and how it has helped her be seen as the person she truly is and not as the “ice-queen” that the media worked so hard to protray her as in the early aughts.

In an interview with Grazia Magazine, Beckham spoke about how much she enjoys being herself on social media, sharing videos and photos of her life and styling her own make up products. She also reveals that she’s always enjoyed sharing pieces of herself with other women, from great clothing to beauty tips. “I’m a real girl’s girl and I think that comes across,” she said.

“I remember when I was growing up, my mum had two very close friends and one would never tell my mum where she got her outfit from or her bag. She just didn’t want anyone else to know. There’s a lot of women like that and it’s bizarre. If I’ve got something great, a great tip or a great new pair of trainers, I want to tell everyone. The other thing is that for so long people had this opinion of me that I was this steely-faced ice queen because of the paparazzi pictures and the story that the media would paint. Through social media, people now see that that’s not me. I like to laugh at myself. There’s always humour in what we do. I think that’s key.”

©GettyImages



Victoria and David Beckham

Beckham on one of the great things about aging

As she celebrates her 50th birthday, Beckham is grateful for many things, including her close friends who attended her birthday party and shared many photos and videos of her being her genuine self. “They showed the world who I really was. That is the real me. So it’s like, ‘Happy birthday, all that hard work of looking like a miserable cow for all those years is wasted!’ All my friends successfully ruined that.” she said.

“Well, I also think that there’s an element of when you get older you care less what others think.”