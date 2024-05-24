Victoria Beckham poses with lookalike sister Louise Adams in birthday celebration

Victoria Beckham is known for spending quality time with her family. The fashion designer is always sharing a glimpse of her daily life with her kids, however, this time the former ‘Spice Girls’ member decided to show her appreciation for her niece Libby Adams, posing in a sweet photo with her sister Louise Adams, during Libby’s birthday celebration.

Victoria took to Instagram to share the family moment on Instagram Stories, showing her love for the pair, and writing; “We love you soooo much!!!!” tagging her niece. The two sisters share an incredible resemblance, posing next to each other in casual ensembles.

Apart from her sister Lousie, the fashion designer also has a brother named Christian. The happy family previously posed in a photo with their parents Jackie and Anthony Adams. Louise was also spotted at Victoria’s 50th birthday celebration, wearing a stunning sequin dress.

Victoria previously talked to British Vogue about her experience growing up in Goffs Oak, Hertfordshire. “My dad worked really hard to have the money for us to have a nice house, so Mum would not let us stick posters up and I wouldn’t let my kids stick posters up,” she said to the publication.

She also explained that she shared the values she was taught with her kids as well; “My family brought me up telling me I could achieve absolutely anything. Whenever I said I can’t do it, my dad, he just wouldn’t hear it. He’d say, ‘What do you mean you can’t do it? Why? Why?’ And I do that to my own children as well.”