17 de abril - Celebramos los 50 años de Victoria Beckham con estas 50 fotografías©GrosbyGroup
CELEBRITY FAMILIES

Victoria Beckham poses with lookalike sister Louise Adams in birthday celebration

She also explained that she shared the values she was taught with her kids as well.

By Daniel Neira -Los Angeles

Victoria Beckham is known for spending quality time with her family. The fashion designer is always sharing a glimpse of her daily life with her kids, however, this time the former ‘Spice Girls’ member decided to show her appreciation for her niece Libby Adams, posing in a sweet photo with her sister Louise Adams, during Libby’s birthday celebration.

READ MORE

Nicola Peltz-Beckham’s beloved grandmother dies at 95

Friends David Beckham, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer reunite at screening

David Beckham and Harper Seven smile for adorable selfie

Victoria took to Instagram to share the family moment on Instagram Stories, showing her love for the pair, and writing; “We love you soooo much!!!!” tagging her niece. The two sisters share an incredible resemblance, posing next to each other in casual ensembles.

©Instagram

Apart from her sister Lousie, the fashion designer also has a brother named Christian. The happy family previously posed in a photo with their parents Jackie and Anthony Adams. Louise was also spotted at Victoria’s 50th birthday celebration, wearing a stunning sequin dress.

Celebrity Sightings In London- April 20, 2024©GettyImages

Victoria previously talked to British Vogue about her experience growing up in Goffs Oak, Hertfordshire. “My dad worked really hard to have the money for us to have a nice house, so Mum would not let us stick posters up and I wouldn’t let my kids stick posters up,” she said to the publication.

©Instagram

She also explained that she shared the values she was taught with her kids as well; “My family brought me up telling me I could achieve absolutely anything. Whenever I said I can’t do it, my dad, he just wouldn’t hear it. He’d say, ‘What do you mean you can’t do it? Why? Why?’ And I do that to my own children as well.”

Related Video:

Kim Kardashian causes controversy after showing off tiny waist at Met Gala

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more