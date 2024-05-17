Nicola Peltz-Beckham’s beloved grandmother dies at 95

Nicola Peltz-Beckham’s grandmother, who was affectionally known by the nicknames Bunny and Naunni, has died at the age of 95. The news were shared by her brother, Bradley Peltz, who shared a touching tribute on social media.

Bradley shared a post on Instagram, showing him alongside his grandmother in various situations. “Today, we lost my angel on earth,” he wrote in the touching caption. “She was not only the happiest but one of my favorite souls I ever came across. She was the light that would brighten your day. Her heart was so big that you could feel it when she smiled, and in turn make you smile. May her soul rest in peace and in paradise in heaven. I love you Bunny.”

Nicola had a tight relationship with her grandmother, who was her maid of honor on her wedding to Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham. It seems like Naunni was struggling with her health over the past couple of months, with Nicola skipping out on various events in order to spend time with her. These included Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday party and the Met Gala, which was attended by her husband.

“Missing my beautiful wife tonight as my date, but happy she’s with Naunni x can’t wait to see you both tomorrow baby,” wrote Brooklyn in an Instagram post.

Nicola’s touching Instagram tribute

Earlier this month, Nicola celebrated Mother’s Day by sharing a touching tribute to her mother and the women in her life that have had a hand in shaping her. Nicola posted various images that showed her flanked by her loved ones, and wrote a touching message for all.

“Happy mothers day to the incredible, strong, gorgeous and tender women in my life,” she wrote. “Naunni I’m grateful to spend every day with you. And Gina I miss you more than I can even even begin to express thank you for sending me little signs you’re always with me I feel it.”