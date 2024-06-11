Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham teases new business venture; ‘Something I’ve literally put everything into’

Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham is launching the most important project of his career. The eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham is opening up about her passions, discussing the interests he’s had over his life and the things he wants to do in the near future.

In an interview with InStyle, Peltz-Beckham opened up about his life under the public eye, sharing that while he’s had many public passions, it has taken him a while to figure out what he wants to invest his time in. “I did football—that didn’t work out. Then I went into photography. I had a lot of fun with that for a few years. And then, what else did I do? I’ve always done a bit of modeling,” he said. In September of this year, he’ll be launching Cloud23, a project made in partnership with Whole Foods that is the biggest thing he’s ever made.

“It’s been a passion project of mine for the last two-and-a-half years, something I’ve literally put everything into,” he said. “I’ve never worked so hard on anything in my life. What I’m releasing is something that hasn’t been done before. I like to be the first one to do something interesting. I found this amazing white space, and it came out amazing and [I’m just] excited for people to try it.”

Peltz-Beckham and his parents, Victoria and David

Brooklyn discusses his childhood

Peltz-Beckham also took a minute to discuss his parents’ parenting style, which he described as loving and supportive. “They didn’t care what I did or what I wanted to do. But, they were just like, ‘As long as you’re nice, you’re humble, and you work hard and you put your head down, that’s the most important thing,’” he said. “‘You can do whatever you want and it’s whatever you choose to do—try and be the best at that.’”