Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Will Smith, Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Garner, and more

It’s Friday, which means we have a roundup of celebrity TikToks to make you giggle, and smile. We still have the app - for now, so get your weekend started by watching some of your favorite stars get creative with their videos.
1. Will Smith
Will Smith shares a before and after Hot Wings, where he shed some tears.
@willsmith
Yeah, Hot Ones is undefeated. Hahaha♬ original sound - Will Smith
2. Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner shares a vlog from her day in nature with sister Kendall Jenner.
@kyliejenner
sister adventures♬ original sound - Kylie Jenner
3. Brooklyn Beckham
Victoria and David Beckham’s eldest son Brooklyn continues to show off his cooking skills, this time making a blue cheese smash burger.
@brooklynbeckham
Blue cheese smash burger♬ Summer Vibes - GRLN
4. J Balvin
J Balvin, who just released a new song, shows off his power and punching with a game on the street.
@jbalvin
Respeten pues 😂♬ Polvo de tu Vida - J Balvin & Chencho Corleone
5. Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga addresses pregnancy rumors after photos of her at her sister’s wedding went viral.
@ladygaga
register to vote or check if you're registered EASILY at www.headcount.org♬ I AM THE AESTHETIC _yaesthetician - yas 💚🌻🍭🫧
6. Sheynnis Palacios
Sheynnis Palacios, who may break a record as Miss Universe, visits Bolivia and has a sweeet interaction with a little girl who wants to be a doctor.
@sheynnispalacios Nunca dejen de soñar🤍 #parati#foryou#missuniverse#missuniverse2023#sheynnispalacios#foryoupage#fypシ#bolivia♬ sonido original - Sheynnis Palacios
7. Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore, who recreated her iconic 2003 Charlie’s Angels look, shares her perfect order at Sonic.
@drewbarrymore A Strawberry Milkshake & Tater Tots from @SONIC Drive-In ♬ original sound - Drew Barrymore
8. Joe Jonas
Joe Jonas, who recently bonded with Demi Moore, asks fans to guess where he is with very subtle clues.
@joejonas
Any guesses where I am?♬ original sound - joejonas
9. Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner shares moments from her time meeting and reading to Save The Children kids across the country.
@jennifergarner Pete the Cat and I have been busy meeting and reading to @Save the Children US ♬ Walking Around - Instrumental Version - Eldar Kedem
10. David Beckham
David Beckham visits Spain and is showered with love by fans.
@davidbeckham
Always a warm welcome in Spain 🇪🇸❤️💛♬ Life Will Be - Cleo Sol