Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Will Smith, Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Garner, and more

It’s Friday, which means we have a roundup of celebrity TikToks to make you giggle, and smile. We still have the app - for now, so get your weekend started by watching some of your favorite stars get creative with their videos.

1. Will Smith

Will Smith shares a before and after Hot Wings, where he shed some tears.

2. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner shares a vlog from her day in nature with sister Kendall Jenner.

3. Brooklyn Beckham

Victoria and David Beckham’s eldest son Brooklyn continues to show off his cooking skills, this time making a blue cheese smash burger.

4. J Balvin

J Balvin, who just released a new song, shows off his power and punching with a game on the street.

5. Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga addresses pregnancy rumors after photos of her at her sister’s wedding went viral.

6. Sheynnis Palacios

Sheynnis Palacios, who may break a record as Miss Universe, visits Bolivia and has a sweeet interaction with a little girl who wants to be a doctor.

7. Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore, who recreated her iconic 2003 Charlie’s Angels look, shares her perfect order at Sonic.

8. Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas, who recently bonded with Demi Moore, asks fans to guess where he is with very subtle clues.

9. Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner shares moments from her time meeting and reading to Save The Children kids across the country.

10. David Beckham

David Beckham visits Spain and is showered with love by fans.