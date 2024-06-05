Lady Gaga addresses pregnancy rumors

Lady Gaga is shutting down rumors that she is expecting a baby with her partner, Michael Polansky. The speculation began after photos surfaced of her at her sister Natali Germanotta’s rehearsal dinner and wedding over the weekend.



The couple looked great in their bridal wear with Gaga in a beige off the shoulder gown

In a world where women’s bodies are analyzed under a miscroscope, part of the internet quickly decided that she was pregnant. The Oscar award winning actress took to TikTok on Tuesday, June 4, to share a selfie-style video with her signature black eyeliner wing with the words “not pregnant- just down bad cryin’ at the gym.”





The “Poker Face” singer used a viral voiceover about aesthetics for the video. “I don’t have to find an aesthetic, I am the aesthetic,” the audio says. She also used the opportunity to encourage her 9.3 million to register to vote. “Register to vote at www.headcount.org” she wrote.



Gaga and her partner have been linked since December 2019

While Gaga may not be pregnant now, we may see her little monsters in the future. The 38-year-old singer told Sirius XM radio in 2013 that she wants at least three kids. “I really want to have a family. I really want to have a family, I really want to nurture my children,” she said.

The singer and her partner have been linked since December 2019, but his identity wasn’t made public until February 2020. By April, she was calling the Harvard University graduate and CEO of the Parker Group the love of her life, per Cosmopolitan.

This isn’t the first time Gaga has sparked rumors this year. In April, fans got excited when she was photographed in West Hollywood with a diamond on her left ring finger. The artist did not comment on the speculation.