Rodríguez is a loving and dedicated mother who treasures every moment with her children. “Being a mother is the best thing that has happened to me in my life and my absolute priority... Every moment I spend with my family is when I feel happiest and most fulfilled, seeing my children grow up happy and sharing the moments all together As a family it is my greatest blessing, I cannot be more grateful to the wonderful family we have formed,” she shared in an interview with Vogue.