More than a year after starting their new life in Saudi Arabia, Georgina Rodríguez and Cristiano Ronaldo continue exploring beautiful places in the region and enjoying them with their children. Last March, the model and the soccer star visited an exclusive island in the Red Sea and fell in love with its beautiful white sandy beaches and turquoise waters. Now that summer is just around the corner, the famous couple has returned to
this paradisiacal destination to make more unforgettable moments with their little ones.
