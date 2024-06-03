Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner unite for their son’s basketball game

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are the epitome of co-parenting; Ben and his ex-wife reunited to support their son Samuel at his basketball game in Santa Monica. Despite recent concerns about Affleck’s marriage to Jennifer Lopez, the actor appeared to find solace in the familiar presence of his former spouse as they prioritized their shared parenting duties.

Affleck and Garner, both accomplished actors, have long been admired for their commitment to maintaining a positive relationship for the sake of their children. The couple divorced in 2018 after 13 years of marriage and have three children together: Violet, Fin, and Samuel. Their united front at family events continues to exemplify amicable co-parenting in Hollywood.

Affleck and Garner were seen engaging in friendly conversation and cheering on Samuel. Their shared focus on their son’s activities was a clear demonstration of their strong co-parenting bond. Their shared smiles and occasional laughter added a touch of warmth, showing that even in the midst of divorce, they can still enjoy each other’s company.

This recent appearance comes amid rumors of marital tension between Affleck and his current wife, Jennifer Lopez. The Hollywood power couple, who rekindled their romance in 2021 and married in 2022, have been the subject of tabloid speculation regarding the state of their relationship. However, Affleck’s demeanor at the basketball game indicated that his primary concern remains his children and their well-being.

Since their reunion, Affleck’s relationship with Lopez has been under the spotlight, with fans and media alike scrutinizing their every move. Despite the pressures of public life and the complexities of blending families, Affleck and Lopez have been open about their efforts to create a harmonious environment for all involved.