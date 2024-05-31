Princess looks all grown up out with her parents

Princess Estelle of Sweden paid a visit to her sculpture park at the Royal Palace on Thursday. The 12 year old attended the inauguration of a new sculpture with her parents, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel, in Stockholm.

©Getty Images



Princess Estelle attended the inauguration with her mom and dad

Estelle and her mother were both dressed in stylish shirtdresses for the outing. The tween—who is currently second in line to the throne, after her mom Crown Princess Victoria—looked grown up wearing a floral button-down frock, said to be by byTiMo (via Royal Fashion Police), and espadrille sandals with her hair styled half-up, half-down.

©Getty Images



Prince Daniel said, “The Princess Estelle Sculpture Park is our contribution to the early 21st century”

Italian artist Giuseppe Penone’s “The Inner Flow of Life” sculpture is the﻿ Princess Estelle Sculpture Park’s fifth permanent artwork. During a speech at the inauguration, Prince Daniel said, “Gates and fences were removed, making Djurgården and Rosendal accessible to everyone. This tradition has continued through the years. Today, it is King Carl XVI Gustaf who, through his interest, and through us and the Princess Estelle Cultural Foundation, continues the tradition of promoting art, now through site-specific sculptures by world-leading artists.”

“This is the fifth permanent work in the Princess Estelle Sculpture Park, and we are very pleased that visitors here at Djurgården, and for generations to come, can enjoy this masterpiece: The Inner Flow of Life,” he continued. “I believe that every generation has a responsibility to leave a mark of its time for future generations — the Princess Estelle Sculpture Park is our contribution to the early 21st century.”

The purpose of the Princess Estelle Cultural Foundation is to promote cultural activities in Sweden. On the foundation’s site, it says that with the sculpture park, the foundation “wants to make contemporary art available, since it has been found that experiencing art can be beneficial to the individual and to society at large.”