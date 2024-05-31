Mandy Moore reveals she’s pregnant with third child in adorable post; ‘Life imitates art’

Mandy Moore is pregnant with her third child. The actress shared the news in an Instagram post, sharing an adorable photo and a sweet caption that makes reference to her role in “This Is Us,” a performance that awarded critical and public acclaim.

Moore shared a photo of her sons, Gus and Ozzie, holding each other’s hands as they walked. The youngest one wore a shirt that read “middle,” while the eldest wore one that read “big.”

“Sometimes life imitates art,” Moore wrote in the caption. “The third in our own Big Three coming soon. Can’t wait for these boys to have a baby sister.”

Big three references Moore’s beloved TV show “This Is Us,” where she played the mother of three children, who were affectionately refered to as the Big Three by their father. The fictional siblings were also made up of two brothers and one sister.

©GettyImages



Taylor Goldsmith and Mandy Moore

More about Moore’s family

Mandy Moore shares her children with her husband Taylor Goldsmith. Last year, she revealed that she was interested in having a third child, something that surprised Goldsmith. “I had two under two, Gus is two and half now and Ozzie is almost one. They’re the best!” she said in a chat with Hoda Kobt and Jenna Bush-Hager.

“I always knew that if I was lucky enough to have a family I would want more than one,” she continued. “But I didn’t realize that when the second came out I would be like ‘I think I could do this again.’ My husband thinks I’m crazy!”